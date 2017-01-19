Ellen DeGeneres Makes History at People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres made People’s Choice Awards history Wednesday night, winning three trophies to bring her lifetime total wins to 20, the most of any person in the award show's history.

Ellen won Favorite Animated Film Voice for "Finding Dory," Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, for the "Mall Mischief" bit she did on her TV show last month with Britney Spears.

DeGeneres joked when she accepted her record-breaking award: "Seventeen, I get it; 18, sure; 19, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous."

It was also a big night for country star Blake Shelton, who became the first country artist to take home the all-genre Favorite Album Award. The Voice coach also won his second consecutive People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist, and gave a shout-out in his acceptance speech to girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, whom he called "the hottest date here tonight."

Favorite Humanitarian recipient Tyler Perry used his acceptance speech to note that, "As I look at the state of the world and the state of our country and everything that is going on, it is so important that we know that no matter how dark it gets, we all know that we have to be light for each other."

Johnny Depp, winner for Favorite Movie Icon, referenced his highly publicized divorce from actress Amber Heard, noting, "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well-wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you."

Thursday night also marked the debut of all-girl singing group Fifth Harmony as a quartet, following the recent departure of original member Camila Cabello. They won for Favorite Group.

"The Great Indoors" star Joel McHale hosted the awards, which were broadcast live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater.

Here's the complete list of winners:

MOVIE CATEGORIES

Favorite Movie

"Finding Dory"

Favorite Movie Actor

Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie

"Deadpool"

Favorite Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Action Movie Actress

Margot Robbie

Favorite Animated Movie Voice

Ellen DeGeneres, "Finding Dory"

Favorite Comedic Movie

"Bad Moms"

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie

"Me Before You"

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Blake Lively

Favorite Family Movie

"Finding Dory"

Favorite Thriller Movie

"The Girl on the Train"

Favorite Movie Icon

Johnny Depp

TV CATEGORIES

Favorite TV Show

"Outlander"

Favorite Network TV Comedy

"The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Jim Parsons

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Sofia Vergara

Favorite Network TV Drama

"Grey’s Anatomy"

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Justin Chambers

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

"Baby Daddy"

Favorite Cable TV Drama

"Bates Motel"

Favorite Cable TV Actor

Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actress

Vera Farmiga

Favorite TV Crime Drama

"Criminal Minds"

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor

Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress

Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Premium Drama Series

"Orange Is the New Black"

Favorite Premium Comedy Series

"Fuller House"

Favorite Premium Series Actor

Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Premium Series Actress

Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

"Supernatural"

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

"The Walking Dead"

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Series

"Outlander"

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Competition TV Show

"The Voice"

Favorite Daytime TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team

"Good Morning America"

Favorite Late-Night Talk Show Host

Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series

Matt LeBlanc

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

Kristen Bell

Favorite Animated TV Show

"The Simpsons"

Favorite New TV Comedy

"Man With a Plan"

Favorite New TV Drama

"This Is Us"

MUSIC CATEGORIES

Favorite Male Artist

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist

Britney Spears

Favorite Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Breakout Artist

Niall Horan

Favorite Male Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group

Little Big Town

Favorite Pop Artist

Britney Spears

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

G-Eazy

Favorite R&B Artist

Rihanna Favorite Album

Blake Shelton, "If I’m Honest"

Favorite Song

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

DIGITAL CATEGORIES

Favorite Social Media Celebrity

Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Star

Cameron Dallas

Favorite YouTube Star

Lilly Singh

Favorite Comedic Collaboration

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ "Mall Mischief"

SPECIAL AWARDS

Favorite Humanitarian

Tyler Perry