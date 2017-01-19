Ellen DeGeneres Makes History at People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres made People’s Choice Awards history Wednesday night, winning three trophies to bring her lifetime total wins to 20, the most of any person in the award show's history.
Ellen won Favorite Animated Film Voice for "Finding Dory," Favorite Daytime Talk Show Host for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, for the "Mall Mischief" bit she did on her TV show last month with Britney Spears.
DeGeneres joked when she accepted her record-breaking award: "Seventeen, I get it; 18, sure; 19, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous."
It was also a big night for country star Blake Shelton, who became the first country artist to take home the all-genre Favorite Album Award. The Voice coach also won his second consecutive People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist, and gave a shout-out in his acceptance speech to girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, whom he called "the hottest date here tonight."
Favorite Humanitarian recipient Tyler Perry used his acceptance speech to note that, "As I look at the state of the world and the state of our country and everything that is going on, it is so important that we know that no matter how dark it gets, we all know that we have to be light for each other."
Johnny Depp, winner for Favorite Movie Icon, referenced his highly publicized divorce from actress Amber Heard, noting, "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well-wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you."
Thursday night also marked the debut of all-girl singing group Fifth Harmony as a quartet, following the recent departure of original member Camila Cabello. They won for Favorite Group.
"The Great Indoors" star Joel McHale hosted the awards, which were broadcast live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater.
Here's the complete list of winners:
MOVIE CATEGORIES
Favorite Movie
"Finding Dory"
Favorite Movie Actor
Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie
"Deadpool"
Favorite Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Action Movie Actress
Margot Robbie
Favorite Animated Movie Voice
Ellen DeGeneres, "Finding Dory"
Favorite Comedic Movie
"Bad Moms"
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Dramatic Movie
"Me Before You"
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Blake Lively
Favorite Family Movie
"Finding Dory"
Favorite Thriller Movie
"The Girl on the Train"
Favorite Movie Icon
Johnny Depp
TV CATEGORIES
Favorite TV Show
"Outlander"
Favorite Network TV Comedy
"The Big Bang Theory"
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Jim Parsons
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Sofia Vergara
Favorite Network TV Drama
"Grey’s Anatomy"
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Justin Chambers
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
"Baby Daddy"
Favorite Cable TV Drama
"Bates Motel"
Favorite Cable TV Actor
Freddie Highmore
Favorite Cable TV Actress
Vera Farmiga
Favorite TV Crime Drama
"Criminal Minds"
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor
Mark Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress
Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Premium Drama Series
"Orange Is the New Black"
Favorite Premium Comedy Series
"Fuller House"
Favorite Premium Series Actor
Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Premium Series Actress
Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
"Supernatural"
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
"The Walking Dead"
Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Series
"Outlander"
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Sam Heughan
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Caitriona Balfe
Favorite Competition TV Show
"The Voice"
Favorite Daytime TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team
"Good Morning America"
Favorite Late-Night Talk Show Host
Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series
Matt LeBlanc
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series
Kristen Bell
Favorite Animated TV Show
"The Simpsons"
Favorite New TV Comedy
"Man With a Plan"
Favorite New TV Drama
"This Is Us"
MUSIC CATEGORIES
Favorite Male Artist
Justin Timberlake
Favorite Female Artist
Britney Spears
Favorite Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Breakout Artist
Niall Horan
Favorite Male Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group
Little Big Town
Favorite Pop Artist
Britney Spears
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
G-Eazy
Favorite R&B Artist
Rihanna Favorite Album
Blake Shelton, "If I’m Honest"
Favorite Song
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
DIGITAL CATEGORIES
Favorite Social Media Celebrity
Britney Spears
Favorite Social Media Star
Cameron Dallas
Favorite YouTube Star
Lilly Singh
Favorite Comedic Collaboration
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ "Mall Mischief"
SPECIAL AWARDS
Favorite Humanitarian
Tyler Perry