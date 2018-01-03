Ellen Page marries dance teacher Emma Portner

Jan 3, 2018, 7:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner, right, arrive at the L.A. Dance Projects annual gala at L.A. Dance Project, Oct. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner, right, arrive at the L.A. Dance Project's annual gala at L.A. Dance Project, Oct. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Ellen Page is married, she announced Thursday.

The "Juno" star who revealed on Instagram that she wed dance instructor and choreographer Emma Portner, though she did not specify when.

A rep for Page confirmed the news to ABC News.

Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of making homophobic and misogynistic comments

Ellen Page confronts Ted Cruz on gay rights at the Iowa State Fair

Page, 30, and Portner were first linked earlier this year. The actress, who recently appeared in a remake of "Flatliners," came out as gay in 2014, and later described the experience to Flare magazine as "deeply, deeply emotional."

“I expected so much more hate,” she told the magazine. “It was just remarkably positive, which is beautiful, because it’s indicative of the change that’s happening.”

I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!

A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:19pm PST

Comments