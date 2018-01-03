Ellen Page is married, she announced Thursday.

The "Juno" star who revealed on Instagram that she wed dance instructor and choreographer Emma Portner, though she did not specify when.

A rep for Page confirmed the news to ABC News.

Page, 30, and Portner were first linked earlier this year. The actress, who recently appeared in a remake of "Flatliners," came out as gay in 2014, and later described the experience to Flare magazine as "deeply, deeply emotional."

“I expected so much more hate,” she told the magazine. “It was just remarkably positive, which is beautiful, because it’s indicative of the change that’s happening.”