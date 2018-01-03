Elton John lays late mother to rest with 'perfect funeral'

Elton John said a final goodbye to his late mother, calling her funeral "perfect."

In a touching tribute to his mother, Sheila Eileen Farebrother, who died Dec. 4 at age 92, the 70-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "Dear Mum, Today’s funeral was perfect. Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again."

" /> Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

John also noted a second service that he helped arrange for his mother's friends.

"Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right," he wrote.

He concluded his heartfelt post by writing, "Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP"

Last month, John announced his mother's death on social media, saying he was in shock.

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock," he wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling. "Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much."

John signed the post, "Love, Elton."