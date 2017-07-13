Emmy Awards 2017: Watch the nominations live

It's an exciting day for TV stars, as Emmy nominations are going to be announced this morning.

"Veep" actress Anna Chlumsky and "Criminal Minds" actor Shemar Moore will join Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington to make the announcements live at 8:30 a.m. PT from the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

ABC News will stream all the action right here.

"It has been an extraordinary year for television," Washington said in a press release. "The industry has never been more dynamic or inventive, and storytellers and content creators have never been more prolific."

The Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sept. 17. Stephen Colbert will host the show for the first time.