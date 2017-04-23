Erin Moran remembered by 'Happy Days' co-stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and others in Hollywood

Apr 23, 2017, 12:47 AM ET
Erin MoranThe Associated Press
FILE - This Feb. 19, 1982 file photo shows actress Erin Moran of the television show, "Happy Days" in Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

Following the death Saturday of Erin Moran at age 56, her former co-stars and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" actress.

Her death was confirmed by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department in Indiana, which said in a statement, "On April 22, 2017 at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Harrison County Dispatch received a 911 call that referenced an unresponsive female. Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann was deceased and an autopsy is pending."

Moran was cast in 1974 in the sitcom "Happy Days" as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.

"Such sad sad news," Howard tweeted. "RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens."

Henry Winkler, who played family friend Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, tweeted, "OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon."

Actor Willie Ames, who were child stars on "Gunsmoke" in 1971 and also appeared alongside Moran's former TV husband Scott Baio, tweeted, "I've known Erin Moran since childhood doing "GunSmoke". More recently as a troubled soul. So saddened to hear of her passing. RIP ERIN xo."

Don Most, who starred alongside Moran as Ralph Malph on "Happy Days," tweeted, "So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman.I can't really comprehend this right now. Very painful loss."

Below, others in Hollywood who took to social media to remember the California native:

