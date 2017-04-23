Following the death Saturday of Erin Moran at age 56, her former co-stars and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" actress.

Her death was confirmed by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department in Indiana, which said in a statement, "On April 22, 2017 at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Harrison County Dispatch received a 911 call that referenced an unresponsive female. Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann was deceased and an autopsy is pending."

Moran was cast in 1974 in the sitcom "Happy Days" as Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.

"Such sad sad news," Howard tweeted. "RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens."

Henry Winkler, who played family friend Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, tweeted, "OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon."

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Actor Willie Ames, who were child stars on "Gunsmoke" in 1971 and also appeared alongside Moran's former TV husband Scott Baio, tweeted, "I've known Erin Moran since childhood doing "GunSmoke". More recently as a troubled soul. So saddened to hear of her passing. RIP ERIN xo."

I've known Erin Moran since childhood doing "GunSmoke". More recently as a troubled soul. So saddened to hear of her passing. RIP ERIN xo pic.twitter.com/R3CQyFdlz8 — Willie Aames (@WAames) April 23, 2017

Don Most, who starred alongside Moran as Ralph Malph on "Happy Days," tweeted, "So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman.I can't really comprehend this right now. Very painful loss."

So incredibly sad to hear about Erin. A wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman.I can't really comprehend this right now.Very painful loss — Don Most (@most_don) April 23, 2017

Below, others in Hollywood who took to social media to remember the California native:

MUSICIAN DAVE NAVARRO

#RIP #ERINMORAN ?????? A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

ACTRESS ERIN MURPHY

So sad to share that my friend Erin Moran has passed away. Rest In Peace, sweet girl. ?? pic.twitter.com/SqThc76LvX — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) April 23, 2017

ACTRESS ELVIRA

R.I.P. Erin Moran...a very kind-hearted lady. Gone too soon! ?? pic.twitter.com/2lGBk81wSe — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) April 23, 2017

ACTRESS KRISTY SWANSON

Henry this is so sad. I am so sorry for your loss and heartache. Too Young #RIP #ErinMoran https://t.co/cODRzaynBm — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) April 23, 2017

ACTOR CHRIS KATTAN