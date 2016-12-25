Escaping the Christmas Hubbub at the Movies

If you're looking for an escape from all the Christmas hubbub, there's always your friendly neighborhood multiplex.

The typical "Jewish Christmas," of movies and Chinese food is not just for folks who don't celebrate Christmas. In recent years, movie theaters have been packed on Christmas day, with families, couples and singles who are looking for another way to spend the day.

Hollywood has responded by releasing some of the year's biggest blockbusters and awards season contenders. There is something for everyone -- from comedies to dramas to action films.

Take a look at what's playing on Christmas day:

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

Perhaps the biggest film of the year, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," arrived in theaters on Dec. 16. A lot of folks went to see the previous installment of the "Star Wars" series last Christmas, so attending this one could be keeping up with the tradition. Reviews have been mostly positive and the consensus is that this movie separates itself from the canon films, while staying true to its roots.

'Collateral Beauty'

For people looking for a quieter film to ponder the meaning of life as they end one year and start another, "Collateral Beauty," starring Will Smith, Edward Norton, Naomie Harris and Helen Mirren, may be just the ticket. Director David Frankel told Variety he hopes that after watching the film, "people feel a desire to reconnect with their loved ones. I think it’s rare that you get to make a movie that has an opportunity to help people and it’s fun to know that people might reconnect and reach out and hug their kids."

'Fences'

Already up for several Golden Globe and SAG awards, "Fences," which stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, opens on Christmas day. If you're looking to get a jump on Oscar films, this one should be a contender. Washington directs the screen adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play, for which both he and Davis won Tonys.

'Sing'

Here's a movie for the entire family. "Sing," which opened on Dec. 21 and features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, among others, is an animated film about a group of animals competing in an amateur singing competition. Featuring 85 classic songs, "Sing" will have you smiling and tapping your toes.

'Why Him'

For those who like the holidays served up with laughter, "Why Him," is a romantic comedy featuring James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Zoey Deutch and Megan Mullally. Franco plays Deutch's wealthy and famous boyfriend who tries to win over her parents before proposing. Cranston, best known for "Breaking Bad," play's Deutch's dad, who's determined to break them up.

'Passengers'

Also out earlier this week is the science fiction thriller "Passengers," which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. They play two people who wake up 90 years too soon from an induced sleep aboard a spaceship headed for a new planet. As they try to figure out the reason behind the malfunction, they find themselves falling in love.

'Assassin's Creed'

For someone looking for even more excitement, there's "Assassin's Creed," which was released on Dec. 21. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, it features heavy hitters such as Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling.

You might also catch a few films that were out earlier this month or the end of last month, including the comedy "Office Christmas Party," the critically acclaimed musical "La La Land," the Disney animated film "Moana" and the award-contending dramas "Manchester by the Sea" and "Loving."

And in limited release, you may find the feel-good biopic "Hidden Figures" about three black women who served as the brains behind one of NASA's biggest operations, and "Silence," Martin Scorsese's new film about 17th century Jesuit priests traveling through Japan. Both will open wide in January.

Lucasfilm and ABC News are both part of parent company Walt Disney.