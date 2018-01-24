Teasers for the ultra-exclusive Skittles Super Bowl ad -- which the company said they are only showing to one person -- aired on "Good Morning America" today.

"You'd probably like to know if this is a scene from the upcoming Skittles Super Bowl ad, but I can't tell you because their only showing it to one single person," actor David Schwimmer says in one 15-second clip released by the company.

"You're probably wondering if this is a scene from that new Skittles Super Bowl ad that they're only showing to one single person," Schwimmer says in another clip. "I'm kind of wondering that myself."

The candy maker announced in a video earlier this month that they were creating a Super Bowl ad this year that they will only show to one person, a California teenager named Marcos Menendez. While Menendez is the only one who will ever see their commercial, others can watch his reaction to the ad on Skittles Facebook page during the Feb. 4 game, according to the advertising trade publication AdWeek.

“Every other advertiser is going out there and showing their ad to 100 million people,” Matt Montei, the vice president of fruit confections at Skittles' parent company, Mars, told AdWeek. “We want to be the one brand who has the most exclusive ad in Super Bowl history."

Skittles' alternative Super Bowl commercial, which will never actually air during the big game, comes at a time when Super Bowl ads reportedly cost an average of more than $5 million for a 30-second spot, according to Sports Illustrated.