Faith Evans remembers Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after his death

It's been 20 years since the 1997 death of iconic rapper Notorious B.I.G., and his widow, R&B singer Faith Evans, said she is still seeking closure two decades later.

"[His mother] Ms. Wallace and I sort of feel like we know what happen. It's just a matter of the LAPD saying that they know what happened, which they probably will never do," she said Thursday on the morning radio show,The Breakfast Club.

B.I.G., whose birth name was Christopher Wallace, was gunned down on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles. He was only 24.

Wallace's murder came six months after the death of another iconic rapper, Tupac Shakur. Both killings remain unsolved.

In April 2010, a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to Biggie's death against the city of Los Angeles was dismissed.

Evans, 43, explained how the rapper's death continues to affect the family, including her now adult son with B.I.G., 20-year-old Christopher Jordan Wallace.

"I don't say we have closure. We just decided not to continue paying money to make them admit they know what happened," she said. "No, there's no closure in that sense. But you know we just have to move on and live with the great memories of B.I.G. that we've had."

Reflecting on the 20th anniversary of her late husband's death, Evans said, "I still feel like there's a huge part of my life that's gone."

Evans is planning to release a duets album titled "The King & I," on May 19, two days before what would've been the rapper's 45th birthday.