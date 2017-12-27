Mark Hamill said it best early Wednesday morning when he posted a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher one year after her untimely death, writing "No one's ever really gone" next to a slew of past photos featuring the "Star Wars" icon.

Fisher's "space twin," as he called her after playing her brother for decades onscreen, added the hashtags "AlwaysWithUs" and "CarrieOnForever."

But Hamill wasn't the only past co-star or friend to use social media to pay tribute to the actress. There were thousands upon thousands of tweets and warm messages for the women who played Princess Leia.

People magazine even posted a short video of her "Last Jedi" co-stars talking about the late icon.

"She was outrageous and irreverent, and she could make me laugh," Hamill adds in the clip. "I never stop thinking about her and I don't think about her in the past tense."

"There was nobody like her," said director Rian Johnson, while a new face to the "Star Wars" world, Kelly Marie Tran, simply said, "What an incredible human."

The cast of #StarWarsTheLastJedi pay tribute to the late, great Carrie Fisher ?? Watch the full special here: https://t.co/QjYAnYMuwt pic.twitter.com/MaqNyiIPNt — PeopleTV (@peopletv) December 27, 2017

Here are a few of the other tributes, some using her classic quotes from her interviews and novels.

It’s been a year since the beautiful and amazing Carrie Fisher has passed. I miss this sunshine so much every day. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/y2Qggz704j — kyle ron (@filmhoneys) December 27, 2017

RIP Carrie Fisher, who died 1 year ago today. "The Force will be with you, always." pic.twitter.com/fuzJWamTiv — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 27, 2017

Thank you so much for everything you were. We’ll make you proud, promise. #CarrieFisher #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/MgpZrmDTV5 — Catrina Dengar (@ohcatrina) December 27, 2017

"Youth and beauty are not accomplishments." Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/7AtPvkJykY — Lilian Trigo (@liliantrigo) December 27, 2017

One year on and I’m still heartbroken over the loss of Carrie Fisher ???? #OurPrincess pic.twitter.com/rgjBxoBB8N — Andrew Clark (@ThatClarky) December 27, 2017