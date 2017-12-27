Fans, friends and co-stars remember Carrie Fisher year after her death

Dec 27, 2017, 12:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Carrie Fisher attends the World Premiere of "?Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Dec. 14, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif.PlayAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Mark Hamill said it best early Wednesday morning when he posted a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher one year after her untimely death, writing "No one's ever really gone" next to a slew of past photos featuring the "Star Wars" icon.

Fisher's "space twin," as he called her after playing her brother for decades onscreen, added the hashtags "AlwaysWithUs" and "CarrieOnForever."

But Hamill wasn't the only past co-star or friend to use social media to pay tribute to the actress. There were thousands upon thousands of tweets and warm messages for the women who played Princess Leia.

PHOTO: Peter Cushing, left, Carrie Fisher and David Prowse on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.Corbis via Getty Images
Peter Cushing, left, Carrie Fisher and David Prowse on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

PHOTO: Carrie Fisher, as Leia Organa, in a scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.LucasFilm Ltd.
Carrie Fisher, as Leia Organa, in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

People magazine even posted a short video of her "Last Jedi" co-stars talking about the late icon.

"She was outrageous and irreverent, and she could make me laugh," Hamill adds in the clip. "I never stop thinking about her and I don't think about her in the past tense."

"There was nobody like her," said director Rian Johnson, while a new face to the "Star Wars" world, Kelly Marie Tran, simply said, "What an incredible human."

PHOTO: Rian Johnson, left, and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.LucasFilm Ltd.
Rian Johnson, left, and Carrie Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Here are a few of the other tributes, some using her classic quotes from her interviews and novels.

