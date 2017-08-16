'Game of Thrones' episode aired a week early in Spain

Another episode of "Game of Thrones" aired prematurely, this time a week before schedule and in Spain, but HBO says the error is unrelated to a recent hack of its systems.

The sixth episode of the seventh season of the HBO series was available to Spanish subscribers early Tuesday, for about an hour, before it was removed, the Associated Press reported.

The episode is officially scheduled to be available on Aug. 21. HBO Europe acknowledged the incident in a statement.

"We have learned that the upcoming episode of 'Game of Thrones' was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms," Tom Krogsgaard Nielsen, a spokesman for HBO Europe, told ABC News in a statement. "The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S."

Last month, HBO'S CEO Richard Plepler revealed that the network had been hacked. Since then, documents and unreleased episodes of shows, including "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Insecure" and "Ballers" have been leaked.

HBO's hit show "Game of Thrones" has mostly been spared, although scripts for "GOT" have reportedly been leaked and episode four of the series was prematurely posted online in India.

On Sunday, HBO fired back at the hackers after their latest dump of stolen material.

A rep for HBO told ABC News in a statement, "We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released."

"It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO," the statement continued. "The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in."