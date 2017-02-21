George Clooney says he and Amal are 'really excited' about parenthood

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are very happy to be expecting twins.

The actor spoke out on Sunday for the first time about Amal's pregnancy during an interview with a French television program, "Rencontres de Cinema."

"It's exciting," George Clooney said. "We're really happy and really excited and it's going to be an adventure."

Amal Clooney's pregnancy was announced earlier this month when Julie Chen of the CBS show "The Talk" revealed that George Clooney had shared the news with her.

Goerge Clooney, 55, said that although his friends are extremely supportive and happy about the pregnancy, most of them are done with that stage of life. This will be the first child for both George Clooney and Amal Clooney, 39, who is a world-renowned international human rights lawyer.

"All my friends who are my age ... have already done this," he said. "Their kids are all grown up."

He'll certainly have no shortage of people to reach out to for first-time parenting advice when the couple welcomes the twins, a boy and a girl, this summer.

"It's going to change a lot of things," George Clooney said. "But that's life."