George Clooney slams French magazine for 'illegally' photographing his twins

George Clooney plans to take legal action against a French magazine for photographing his 1-month-old twins.

The Oscar winner said in a statement obtained by ABC News that photographers from Voici magazine went to great lengths to take unauthorized photos of his children.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," Clooney said in the statement. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

A representative for the magazine did not immediately respond to a request for comment by ABC News.

Clooney, 56, and his wife Amal, 39, welcomed Alexander and Ella on June 6. They haven't released a photo of their children.