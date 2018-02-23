Girl Scout cookie season is well underway as thousands of young girls across the country put on their brightest smiles and use their craftiest sales skills to sell box after box of the famous cookies.

One Georgia Girl Scout and her father took salesmanship to new heights when they posted a video on Facebook of them performing Grammy award-winning artist Childish Gambino’s "Redbone" with an adorably sweet twist.

Charity Joy, 6, began her first year in the Girl Scouts with the humble intention of selling 1,300 boxes of cookies.

To her surprise, Charity’s expectations were quickly exceeded once the video gained momentum and went viral, earning well over 2 million views.

“She did this, I just wanted to be supportive,” Charity’s father, Seymore Harrison Jr., told ABC News. “It was just a song that we both like and she decided to put cookies in the song,” he said.

“We are so surprised. We had no idea it would go that far,” he added.

Charity and her father’s rendition of "Redbone" has helped her surpass her original goal of selling 1,300 boxes, and they've now set a new goal of 2,500. The goal of 1,300 boxes came when Charity made her vision board for the year.

As of Friday morning, Charity was only 800 boxes away from making her second goal.

The duo has even inspired people across the nation to buy cookies and donate them to the military, with the family saying that over 300 boxes have been purchased for donations to the troops.

Harrison said his daughter is loving all of the positive feedback that she has been receiving and that “social media, if used the right way can be the best thing in the world.”