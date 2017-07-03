'Gotham' actor Donal Logue asks public for help finding missing daughter

"Gotham" star Donal Logue is asking the public for help in finding his 16-year-old daughter, Jade, who has been missing for a week and was last seen in New York City.

The actor, 51, filed a missing persons report with the New York City Police Department, which is working to locate his daughter, ABC News has confirmed.

Over the weekend, Logue posted messages on social media asking for the public's help.

"This is my daughter, Jade. It's one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time (thanks, Natasha Cotroneo)," he wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Jade. "I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade."

Logue wrote that the "net has been flung far and wide" and he has enlisted "dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others" to help locate Jade.

"Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her -- clearly this thing has become big and crazy," he wrote. "The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated."

He asked that whoever may be with her "just drop her off" or have her get in touch with her parents.

"We'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked," he said.

Logue added that anyone with information should contact NYPD Det. Frank Liuzzi at 718-636-6547.

Logue's rep also provided the following statement to ABC News:

"The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577."

On Twitter, Logue made a direct plea to his daughter, whose birth name is Arlo.

"Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly," he tweeted Friday.

Jade's mother, Logue's ex-wife Kasey Smith, has also been posting messages on social media.

On Sunday, Smith posted a video in which she addressed Jade's gender identity.

"Jade's gender and her sexual orientation does not matter here. What matters is that there's a child out there -- my baby, Donal's baby -- out there missing," she said.

An NYPD spokesperson told ABC News on Monday morning that there are no updates on the case and Jade remains missing.