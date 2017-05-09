This will be one of many warnings, but if you have yet to see "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," this is the time to click out of this story!

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

At the end of "Guardians Vol. 2," director James Gunn decided to make not 1, not 2, but 5 post-credit scenes. A couple are just plain fun, while others are key in moving forward the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here's a quick breakdown of what you need to know.

1 - Teenage Groot

This was just fun. At the end of the first film, we had baby Groot, then in this film, we had toddler Groot. Now have teenage Groot, who is classic high school, in this post-credit scene. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is telling him to clean his room and he's having none of it.

Marvel

2 - Poor Drax

After the death of Yondu (You were warned!), Kraglin, his Ravager partner in crime, takes his special head fin that allows him to control that deadly flying arrow. In this fun scene, he is having trouble with it and accidentally hits Drax in the shoulder. He'll need to work on his aim.

3 - Stan Lee is a Watcher?

Another fun, yet cool scene shows Marvel legend Stan Lee, who has a cameo in every film, talking to the Watchers in outer space. Now, the Watchers are just what you would think -- they "watch" the Marvel superheros from afar. They don't intervene, but just observe. The fan theory has always been that maybe Lee is a character within the universe and his cameos actually mean something. Now, Gunn has given a little credence to this theory!

Marvel

4 - The Original Guardians

During the film, Sylvester Stallone is introduced as Stakar Ogord, a Ravager who has broken ties with Yondu. If you know the books, Ogord, Yondu and more all were part of the original "Guardians" team dating back decades. After the film, we see the original team, minus Yondu, all lined up and getting back together! This is probably just a nice hat tip to history, but who knows -- maybe a future show on Netflix?

ONE LAST SPOILER ALERT

5 - I'll call him Adam!

Fans of the Marvel comics have been waiting for this one! After being defeated in battle by the Guardians, Ayesha, who is part of the perfect, yet nefarious race called the Sovereign, is looking at this cocoon and talking about her perfect partner. It's Adam Warlock! She even says, "I'll call him Adam."

Marvel

Warlock is a character dating back to the 60s BUT is the main adversary to big bad villain Thanos in the "Infinity Gauntlet" series. This looks to be more of a set up for "Guardians 3" not next year's "Infinity War" (the big Avengers film coming) but introducing one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe is enticing nonetheless.