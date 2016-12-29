Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Blessed' to Have Wrinkles

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid of a few wrinkles.

"Of course I have wrinkles [and] gray hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am," she told People in a new interview. "I have been through incredible ups and downs and I feel so blessed that I have the wrinkles to tell the story."

The Oscar winner says she wouldn't change a thing.

"I feel good about [it]," she said of aging. "I think it’s incredibly sexy. ... And I wouldn’t want to erase years off my face or to travel back in time for anything."

For her 44th birthday this past September, Paltrow posted a makeup-free selfie, writing, "embracing my past and future."

#nomakeup for my 44th birthday, embracing my past and future. Thank you for the instalove #goopgoesmakeupfree @goop A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 27, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

"I really believe that when a woman turns 40, she gets a software upgrade," the star told People. "I have never been happier."

And while she still has her share of insecurities, she's gained more confidence with age, which comes from "accepting where you are in time and space," she said.