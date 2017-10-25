Harry Connick Jr. and his wife, Jill Goodacre, revealed to People magazine that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Goodacre explained to the magazine that after a routine mammogram and sonogram, she was diagnosed with stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma.

Her treatment included a lumpectomy, radiation and Tamoxifen, a medication used to treat the disease.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

“I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely,” Connick Jr., 50, told the magazine . “I wasn’t going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom [from ovarian cancer when he was 13] that the worst can happen. She’s my best friend, and I really don’t know what I would do without her.”

Now in remission, Goodacre, 53, said that she's still nervous about the cancer coming back. However, the model and mother of three daughters told the magazine that reaching the five-year mark was a major milestone.

“It wasn’t like we were superstitious, like if we said something about being in the clear we’d somehow jinx it,” Goodacre said. “But we wanted to be well on the other side of things before we told everybody. The doctors all say that after the five-year mark, things look optimistic, so we’re starting to feel pretty good.”