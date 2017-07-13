When Harry met Harry: Prince Harry and Harry Styles step out at movie premiere

Jul 13, 2017, 6:30 PM ET
(L-R) Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard and Prince Harry attend the 'Dunkirk' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square, July 13, 2017 in London.

Real-life royalty met pop star royalty tonight on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new film "Dunkirk." Prince Harry met members of the cast and crew at the premiere in London's Leicester Square.

Styles makes his acting debut in the World World II movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, which explores the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France.

It's been a big year for Styles. The music superstar, formerly of One Direction fame, launched his solo album last month and now is parlaying his star power to the big screen.

Ahead of the "Dunkirk" premiere Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, visited with veterans of the battle of Dunkirk at Kensington Palace. Princess Kate even treated the vets to a special appearance by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry was accompanied on the red carpet by three veterans from the conflicts in Dunkirk, Afghanistan, and Kosovo.

The fifth in line to the British throne has been an outspoken advocate for mental health services, education and training for active and former members of the military. He is set to host the third Invictus Games in Toronto in September. The Paralympic style games, held last year at Disney World, encourages current and former military personnel who are wounded, injured or sick to compete for their countries.