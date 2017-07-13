Real-life royalty met pop star royalty tonight on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new film "Dunkirk." Prince Harry met members of the cast and crew at the premiere in London's Leicester Square.

Styles makes his acting debut in the World World II movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, which explores the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France.

Prince Harry also met some of the cast and crew from #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/dO8C4OKqs1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

It's been a big year for Styles. The music superstar, formerly of One Direction fame, launched his solo album last month and now is parlaying his star power to the big screen.

Ahead of the "Dunkirk" premiere Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, visited with veterans of the battle of Dunkirk at Kensington Palace. Princess Kate even treated the vets to a special appearance by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Ahead of the premiere, Prince Harry is meeting Dunkirk veterans who are sharing their experiences of serving in WW2 pic.twitter.com/ctZB99owgJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

Prince Harry was accompanied on the red carpet by three veterans from the conflicts in Dunkirk, Afghanistan, and Kosovo.

Prince Harry arrives at #Dunkirk world premiere with three veterans from Dunkirk, Kosovo and Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/qewvTlxRs0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

The fifth in line to the British throne has been an outspoken advocate for mental health services, education and training for active and former members of the military. He is set to host the third Invictus Games in Toronto in September. The Paralympic style games, held last year at Disney World, encourages current and former military personnel who are wounded, injured or sick to compete for their countries.