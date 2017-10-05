Harvey Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from The Weinstein Co. amid claims of sexual harassment made against him by several women in interviews with The New York Times, he confirmed Thursday.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Weinstein acknowledged that he has "caused a lot of pain" and apologized for his inappropriate behavior.

During his sabbatical, Weinstein said he will dedicate himself to taking down the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump. He also stated that he is organizing a $5 million foundation at the University of Southern California to give scholarships to women directors.

"I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with [attorney] Lisa [Bloom] to learn more. Jay Z wrote in [his song] '4:44' 'I'm not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.' The same is true for me," he stated. "I want a second chance in the community but I know I've got work to do to earn it."

He added: "I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn't an overnight process. I've been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them."

The New York Times reported that Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and/or unwanted physical contact by numerous people who worked with him, including actress Ashley Judd, stretching over the past three decades or so. One woman claimed she advised a peer to wear a parka when meeting with Weinstein to protect herself against his advances; another said that female executives tried to go to meetings with Weinstein in pairs so as not to be alone with him, the Times reported.

The newspaper also reported that at least seven such women reached financial settlements with Weinstein over their claims.

"I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office -- or out of it. To anyone," Weinstein said in his statement. "I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it."

Bloom, who called Weinstein "an old dinosaur learning new ways," added in a separate statement to ABC News that Weinstein has sought therapy.

"We had many wide-ranging conversations over the last year about rumors and allegations against him. He denies many of the accusations as patently false. Nevertheless, I have explained to him that due to the power difference between a major studio head like him and most others in the industry, whatever his motives, some of his words and behaviors can be perceived as inappropriate, even intimidating," she said. "Harvey is not going to demean or attack any of the women making accusations against him, although he does dispute many of the allegations. Instead, he is going to use this as a painful learning experience to grow into a better man. I will continue to work with him personally for as long as it takes."