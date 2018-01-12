Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman is trying to move forward with her fashion line amid her husband's sexual harassment scandal.

Interested in Harvey Weinstein? Add Harvey Weinstein as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Harvey Weinstein news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Chapman, along with her partner Keren Craig, released a new collection this week for the pre-fall 2018 season.

Marchesa said in a statement that this collection "visits a nocturnal garden party, boasting dramatic silhouettes and colors." Meanwhile, its sister line, Notte by Marchesa, features a "vibrant, tropical fantasy that was the kingdom of Hawaii and their last crown princess, Ka’iulani."

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting dozens of women over three decades. He has denied the allegations.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The disgraced movie mogul helped bolster his estranged wife's fashion line, often dressing his actresses in Marchesa gowns.

Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway were among the stars seen wearing Marchesa on the red carpet the same year Chapman and Weinstein tied the knot in 2007. The brand was also named the Red Carpet Designer of the Year by the British Fashion Awards.

The 41-year-old fashion designer announced her split from Weinstein, 65, last October after 10 years of marriage.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," she said in a statement to People magazine. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A rep for Chapman did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

Weinstein and Chapman began dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2007. They have two young children.

This was the first marriage for Chapman and the second marriage for Weinstein, who also has three children with first wife, Eve Chilton.