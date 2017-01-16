'Hidden Figures' First at the Box Office for Second Week

"Hidden Figures," starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, grabbed the top spot at the weekend box office for the second week in a row, raking in an estimated $20.4 million on its way to a projected $25 million gross for the Martin Luther King Day weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Taking second place was "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, which brought in $14.5 million. The film, winner of seven Golden Globes, is expected to top $17 million for the four-day weekend.

"Sing," the animated musical featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth McFarlane and Scarlett Johansson, held on to third place, grabbing $13.8 million.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," starring Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Bill Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Alan Tudyk, finished the weekend in fourth with an estimated $13.8 million. That figure should top $17 million by Monday, which would make it the only 2016 release to top $500 million domestically and the seventh film of all time to earn that honor.

"Star Wars" is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In fifth place, with an estimated $13.4 million debut, is the horror feature "The Bye Bye Man," featuring "Big Love" star Douglas Smith, "Scream Queens" star Lucien Laviscount and British actress Cressida Bonas. It was the only new release to make the top five.

Mark Wahlberg's "Patriots Day," expanding to wide release, had a disappointing weekend with an estimated $12 million take, as did "Monster Trucks," starring "MacGyver" actor Lucas Till, with a $10.5 million haul.

Ben Affleck's "Live by Night," however, fared the worst of the new releases, finishing out of the top ten with $5.4 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. "Hidden Figures" -- $20.4 million 2. "La La Land" -- $14.5 million 3. "Sing" -- $13.8 million 4. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" -- $13.8 million 5. "The Bye Bye Man" -- $13.4 million 6. "Patriots Day" -- $12 million 7. "Monster Trucks" -- $10.5 million 8. "Sleepless" -- $8.46 million 9. "Underworld: Blood Wars" -- $5.8 million 10. "Passengers" -- $5.6 million