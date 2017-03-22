Hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean 'was scared for my life' during police incident in West Hollywood

Mar 22, 2017, 8:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Wyclef Jean visits the SiriusXM Studios, Feb. 1, 2017, in New York City.PlayIlya S. Savenok/Getty Images
WATCH Rapper Wyclef Jean calls for investigation into racial profiling

Hip-hop artist and businessman Wyclef Jean today said he feared for his life when police briefly detained him in West Hollywood, California, early Tuesday morning during an incident he describes as a case of racial injustice.

"I have family on both sides of the lens but I got a chance to see what happens with a citizen versus a police firsthand, and I have to tell you, I was scared for my life," Jean told ABC News' "Good Morning America.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has explained its officers’ actions, though adding in a statement it is “apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.