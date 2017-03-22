Hip-hop artist and businessman Wyclef Jean today said he feared for his life when police briefly detained him in West Hollywood, California, early Tuesday morning during an incident he describes as a case of racial injustice.

"I have family on both sides of the lens but I got a chance to see what happens with a citizen versus a police firsthand, and I have to tell you, I was scared for my life," Jean told ABC News' "Good Morning America.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has explained its officers’ actions, though adding in a statement it is “apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean.”

