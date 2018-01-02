After filling in for Matt Lauer following his termination at the end of last year, Hoda Kotb was just named a full-time "Today" co-anchor.

Kotb, 53, and her now co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the announcement Tuesday morning on the show.

"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie said.

Kotb replied, "I'm pinching myself!"

Her fellow "Today" coworkers all took to Twitter to celebrate the promotion.

Congrats @hodakotb on your well deserved promotion! We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 2, 2018

Best way to start the year! Congrats @hodakotb https://t.co/gYwh4awRaJ — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 2, 2018

So happy for my dear friend @hodakotb !! Congratulations on being named the new Co Anchor of @TODAYshow !! Nobody does it better!! — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 2, 2018

Kotb filled in for Lauer after he was fired from NBC News at the end of November following "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network said at the time.

Lauer responded the day after he was terminated by sharing his own statement, which said, "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry ... Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Kotb has been with NBC News for almost two decades, working for shows like "Dateline" and opposite anchors like Kathie Lee Gifford.