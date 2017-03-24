Holly Robinson Peete shares how Charles Kinsey's shooting affected her family

In Saturday's episode of Holly Robinson Peete's reality show, "For Peete's Sake," we see how the actress and autism advocate was affected by the shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Kinsey, an assisted living facility employee, was unarmed when he was shot on July 18, 2016, by police while attempting to help a suicidal man with autism.

Robinson Peete, who is a mom to a teenage son with autism, told ABC News she was on vacation when she heard the news.

"When I saw the video, I sat there for two hours in stunned silence," she said. "I was completely shell-shocked and despondent. I couldn't believe that the cops acted in that manner."

Robinson Peete, 52, said she immediately jumped into action in an effort to find solutions to educate and train law enforcement on the behaviors of people with autism.

In fact, the mom of four said she reached out to Kinsey's lawyer and asked him, "What can I do to make sure this never happens again?" The actress then planned a town hall, inviting Kinsey, members of the community and law enforcement officials.

"Yes, I was mad. Yes, I was angry. Yes, I was fed up with this no accountability for law enforcement ... but more than that I wanted to look at the big picture," Robinson Peete, who's married to former NFL star Rodney Peete, told ABC News.

According to police, the officer who shot Kinsey was placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Officials said an investigation is underway and they're being assisted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The actress said during the town hall, which will be shown on this week's episode of "For Peete's Sake," the community had a "really great nuanced conversation" centered on solutions.

Robinson Peete said a memorable moment during the town hall came when a former cop came up to her and admitted he's never had autism training.

"I’m trying to do things in honor of my son, not in memory of my son. I am not trying to have him be some hashtag," the actress said. "I’m concerned with my own son’s safety."