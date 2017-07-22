'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71

John Heard, known for his memorable roles in the "Home Alone" movies and "The Sopranos," died on Friday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News. Heard was 71, the medical examiner said.

Heard's rep did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, and the details of his death remain unknown.

Born John Matthew Heard in Washington, D.C., the actor was known for his many television and film roles, which spanned four decades.

He launched his career with a role in a 1974 off-Broadway production of "The Wager." Heard then appeared in a series of stage roles on Broadway, including his Obie Award-winning performance in "Othello" in 1979.

One of Heard's most iconic roles came when he portrayed Peter McCallister in the 1990 family comedy "Home Alone" and its 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." He also earned an Emmy for his guest role on "The Sopranos," where he portrayed Detective Vin Makazian.

Heard's film and TV career included roles in "Chilly Scenes of Winter," "Heart Beat" and "Cutter's Way," along with roles in 1980s and 1990s classics, such as "Big," "Beaches," "The Pelican Brief," Most recently he had a role on the TV procedural drama "APB."

Heard, who lived in Studio City, California at the time of his death, is survived by three children, John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard.