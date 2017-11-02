'Houston Strong' mantra rings true after Astros' World Series win

The Astros took home their first ever World Series title Wednesday night, dedicating their historic win to the city that rallied behind them after being devastated by Hurricane Harvey in late August.

After the storm, which dumped record rainfall on the area, "Houston Strong" became a significant mantra for the city and its beloved team. The Astros wore a patch with the word "strong" over the logo on their uniforms as they battled through the postseason, inspiring the thousands of Houston residents who continued to rebuild after Harvey's devastating flooding.

After the Astros' 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles, emotions ran high on and off the field, and many of the players had a message for their city.

Justin Verlander, the star pitcher who was traded to the Astros just two months ago, said he "absolutely" embraced doing this for the city of Houston.

"We embraced that and the fans embraced us to be able to do this for them, I mean it's something special," Verlander told ABC News. "What an incredible city that I joined. They made me feel at home right away and I'm so happy for us, I'm so happy for them, this is a great experience for everyone."

Astros center fielder George Springer was named the series' MVP after helping lead his team to victory with a series record high of five home runs.

"This is unbelievable. I'm so happy for our city and our fans," Springer said after the win.

Football player J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans, who raised millions for Harvey relief efforts, followed every minute of the Astros Game 7 win.

Fans celebrated with the team using the hashtag #HoustonStrong on social media in a show of support and unity.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul shared a photo standing on the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston with his family in full Astros gear.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who led his team to a championship four years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, also hailed the hometown heroes.

"It's hard to draw it up any better," Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game. "I just wanted to be the last team standing and we're taking this trophy, this championship vibe we've got going, back to Houston. We'll forever be a championship city."

After 20 years in the majors, Puerto Rican native Carlos Beltran finally celebrated a championship. Puerto Rico was also devastated by a storm recently, when Hurricane Maria swept through in September. Beltran said he was humbled by the timing of the win and opportunity to bring their fans joy.

"Having this opportunity to be a world champion really means a lot and I thank God. I give God the glory and the honor for this moment. I'm excited not only for the city of Houston, but also for the country of Puerto Rico," Beltran said.

The city of Houston will honor the World Series champs with a parade on Friday in celebration of the team's first MLB championship victory, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

The parade begins at 2 p.m. local time and will go through the downtown area, celebrating Houston's strength.