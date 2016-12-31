The city of Tempe, Arizona, was illuminated with light sabers Friday night as hundreds of "Star Wars" fans honored actress Carrie Fisher, who died earlier this week.

Many of the people who attended the memorial light saber walk at Tempe Town Lake dressed up as storm troopers, Jedis and Princess Leias.

From Tulsa to Tempe to Seattle, hundreds turn out for light saber walk in remembrance of Carrie Fisher https://t.co/VgjwYClTOq pic.twitter.com/ndFCqmNcI2 — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2016

Fisher, who found lasting fame for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" series, died Tuesday, days after she went into cardiac arrest while on an airplane. She was 60.

Joanne Johnson, who took part in the walk, wore a Princess Leia costume complete with the character's iconic hair buns. Johnson said she's been a big fan of Fisher and the "Star Wars" movies since she was a child.

"It's a tragedy we lost such a great actress," Johnson told ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

The walk in Tempe was one of many "Star Wars"-themed memorial events happening across the country since Fisher's death. Thousands of people, many in costumes or carrying light sabers, turned out in New Orleans on Friday night to honor the actress. Meanwhile, "Star Wars" fans gathered for light saber vigils in downtown Tulsa and at Seattle Center.

Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died a day later following a stroke at the age of 84. A joint funeral will be held for Fisher and Reynolds, though there is currently no date or confirmed location, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher confirmed to ABC News.