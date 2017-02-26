Oscars 2017: 'No one was hurt' after part of Oscars set collapsed during rehearsal, academy says

Feb 26, 2017, 7:39 PM ET
PHOTO: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences shared an image of this years Oscars stage. PlayThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and show crew members are safe after part of the set collapsed during the rehearsals for the 2017 Academy Awards.

Kimmel was rehearsing for a skit that includes people from a real Hollywood tour bus who are brought on stage.

During the rehearsal part of the mock skyscrapers collapsed; Kimmel had walked off-stage at the time of the incident.

"During a rehearsal of tonight's 89th Oscars, part of the set was knocked over," according to an official statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "No one was onstage at the time and thankfully, no one was hurt. The set was quickly repaired and will not impact tonight's show."

The statement added, "We're looking forward to celebrating our nominees on this exciting night."

Kimmel posted a photo just an hour ago with his daughter.