Idris Elba says new film 'Molly's Game' is timely because of #MeToo movement

Idris Elba’s latest film, "Molly’s Game," stars Jessica Chastain in the title role and tells the true story of a woman who thrived in a male-dominated world as she ran a coast-to-coast multi-million dollar poker game involving Hollywood's elite.

The acclaimed actor says this film is an inspiring story about female empowerment and is timely because of the #MeToo movement, which began earlier this year after a slew of Hollywood's elite were accused of sexual harassment and assault against women.

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of the first to share the call for a "me too" hashtag, writing, "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."

Elba waxed about this film's similarities to the empowering movement.

“It's quite poignant," Elba told Den of Geek.com. “This is a film that was made a year ago, and probably prepped two or three years ago, but to come out when it's coming out now is actually quite amazing, when we're seeing women stand up and have a liberation movement of speaking up against some of their atrocities that has happened.”

The Golden Globe winner stars in the film as attorney Charlie Jaffey, who represents Molly Bloom after she is arrested by the FBI.

Elba, who has a son and a daughter, says one reason he loved the role was because his character is also a father.

“I was attracted to this relationship with his daughter,” he said, “and that his relationship with his ex-wife is troublesome, and you can see has a real sort of struggle with his parenting.”

Chastain herself has spoken out in the past about gender inequality in Hollywood, but recently told Town & Country that things may be changing for the better.

"I think the industry is beginning to examine itself and how it has perceived female roles. I’m seeing a lot of really interesting discussions, and I do think it’s changing," she said, while acknowledging that "we have a long way to go in the world in all industries."

She continued, "I am not one to go for traditional female roles because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting and I don’t think they represent real life. I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women."

"Molly's Game" hit theaters on Christmas.