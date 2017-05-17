Jane Seymour on her new 'cougar' role and incredible career

From “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” to James Bond’s vivacious "Solitaire," there has been no stopping Jane Seymour. The Hollywood legend is back on screen, and this time she's taking on a "cougar" role in Adam Sandler’s “Sandy Wexler.” She plays the character Cindy Marvelle.

“She’s an oversexed Beverly Hills housewife with a cute blonde wig,” Seymour told ABC News. “She is waiting for her very wealthy husband to die. But he just won’t. But she’s very lonely. So she seduces Adam Sandler’s character.”

Seymour told ABC News' Peter Travers how Sandler convinced her to take on the role. It turns out they’re neighbors.

“He lives literally at the bottom of where my house is. He has a home right there,” Seymour said in a recent appearance on “Popcorn With Peter Travers.”

She went on, "My kids tell me they see him all the time. We get along really well. I told him, 'I’ll do anything you want me to do.' And his daughters are my biggest fans because I did an American girl doll movie, 'Saige Takes the Sky.' But I had long grey hair as a grandmother. And Adam said, ‘My kids are so excited about you being in my movie more than anyone else. They watch your movie 20 times a day.'"

It should be no surprise that the legendary actress is taking on a comedy role with Sandler. There’s not much she hasn’t done.

“Well I just did a pilot and I hope they pick it up,” Seymour said in a country twang. “I’m gone be playing a country music star with big hair, kind of Dolly Parton. That’s what I’m playing next.”

Most Seymour fans will remember her as the main character on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” Travers said it’s a part few actors get in a lifetime.

Seymour said she was offered the role when she was “bankrupt and penniless and homeless. I was married to the top business manager in Hollywood and without me realizing it, he’d lost all our money and left me in terrible, terrible circumstances. Now I’m quite friendly with him. People find it hard to understand. But we have children. I have an open heart. I accept stuff in life like my mother told me. And I open my heart and I reach out to have a purpose and help people.”

Be sure to watch the full interview with Jane Seymour and Peter Travers in the video above to see Seymour talk about her role as a Bond girl. "Sandy Wexler" can be seen on Netflix.