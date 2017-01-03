Janet Jackson Welcomes 1st Baby at 50

Janet Jackson is officially a mom!

The 50-year-old pop icon welcomed a son with her husband Wissam Al Mana, her rep confirms to ABC News.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep tells ABC News. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time.”

After much speculation, the singer finally confirmed she was expecting back in October.

"We thank God for our blessing," Jackson told People last year.

The pregnancy news came months after she postponed her "Unbreakable" world tour earlier in 2016. She explained in a Facebook video titled "A message from Janet..." back in April that she and her husband were "planning our family," though she didn't specify that she was pregnant at the time.

Jackson and Al Mana married in 2012.

People magazine was the first to report the birth.