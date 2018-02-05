Janet Jackson's celebrity fans loud on Twitter during Super Bowl she didn't sing at

Feb 5, 2018, 5:23 AM ET
PHOTO: Janet Jackson performs during the Dubai World Cup horse racing event, March 26, 2016 at the Meydan racecourse in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai. PlayKarim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
Janet Jackson wasn't a part of Sunday's big game, but the music icon was definitely there in spirit.

That's because a group of her biggest fans created a major social-media campaign in an effort to make #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay a trending topic on Super Bowl Sunday -- and it worked.

Celebrities and Jackson fans from around the world included the Janet Jackson Appreciation Day hashtags in tweets about the singer's legacy and influence, making her a top-five trending topic on Twitter Sunday.

The music-streaming platform Spotify even tweeted about the five-time Grammy Award-winning star, linking to a playlist of some of her biggest hits and adding: "She influenced a generation. Celebrate #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay with us."

The campaign started out as a way to protest Justin Timberlake as this year’s halftime headliner, after he mistakenly ripped off a piece of Jackson's costume during a halftime performance in 2004.

Jackson's career took a hit in the wake of the so-called Nipplegate controversy, while Timberlake went on to enjoy a mega-platinum film and music career with few repercussions, according to music industry analysts.

But Sunday's Jackson-appreciation movement was less about harping on the past and more about celebrating the singer's influence on pop culture.

PHOTO: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII.Bill Baptist/WireImage via Getty Images
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

"The Super Bowl stage won't be graced with Janet's presence, after all. We will, however, stream her iconic catalog in appreciation of her unmatched talents in crafting and delivering music. Join us today," one fan group, Janet Jackson Brasil, wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday. "Janet has a legacy that survives any malfunction," it added in another post.

Some celebrities, including Chance The Rapper, Jussie Smollett and Questlove, tweeted images of the megastar along with messages about how she’s impacted the music industry, while others simply tweeted their favorite Jackson songs and videos.

Take a look at how other stars celebrated the icon:

Rapper Chance the Rapper

The Roots’ Questlove

I’m using my platform for #JanetJacksonAppreciation day for a slightly different reason: as a voting member of the @RockHall its criminal that @JanetJackson has NOT been inducted yet. 32 years ago today #Control dropped AND CHANGED EVERYTHING: including her brother AND the mentor of her producers jimmy & terry. Whether we credit it or not: Control was the first #NewJackSwing album. Yeah it was breakbeat free, but the young brash attitude made it a first. This was NOONEs kid sister. Prince famously drove to @flytetymejam’s house and threw the record at his door zero o’clock in the morning (hey, if you ain’t got no haters you ain’t poppin) not to take away from her peers in the RRHOF that made marks in the 80s. But half of them can NOT claim they changed music (this is just one album mind you) I know this tag is for other reasons but of all the double standard injustices, her not being inducted is HIGHLY criminal.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:28pm PST

Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox

M&M'S Brand

Singer, Actress Bette Midler

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett

Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson

Activist and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. Bernice King

Actress Tika Sumpter

Actress Elise Neal

Editor-in-chief of ESSENCE Magazine Vanessa DeLuca

