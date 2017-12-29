Jay-Z debuted an eight-minute short, directed by Ava DuVernay, as the video for his single, "Family Feud," and it features a who's who of celebrities.

In addition to the rapper, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, actors including Thandie Newton, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Brie Larson and Mindy Kaling appear in various scenes of the eight-minute project.

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson appears to play a grown-up version of Blue, who, according to the story, has become one of "America's founding mothers" and "revised the Constitution... at a time... when some thought that making America great meant making us afraid of each other."

"Ladies, this is just like the 13th amendment: Some people have their liberties and some people don't. America is a family and the whole family should be free," she tells the group. "It's like I remember my father saying when I was a little girl: nobody wins when the family feuds."

Jay-Z, 48, Beyoncé, 36, and Blue Ivy, 5, appear in the latter part of the video, which takes place in a church. At one point, the rapper sits in a confession booth, with his singer wife on the other side.

Previously, Jay-Z opened up about his infidelity, which he also references in the lyrics of the the track.

"You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves," he told The New York Times' T Magazine last month of his marriage. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself."

The video for "Family Feud," which appears on the rapper's Grammy Award-nominated album 4:44, is streaming on the website for the rapper's streaming service, Tidal.

Nobody wins when the family feuds Didn't you know that the new Jay-Z @S_C_ video is out? @TIDAL

Guess who's in it? ?? Loved working with director @ava pic.twitter.com/ccVhIBtVuZ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 29, 2017