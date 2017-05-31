Jeff Garlin on the making of his new film 'Handsome'

Jeff Garlin is a movie and TV lover's dream guy. Just think about it: He's charming, he's got great jokes, and with every character he plays, you just want to see more. Garlin's now starring in "Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie." He talked about the role during a recent visit to ABC News.

"Gene Handsome is a homicide detective in Los Angeles. He’s great at being a detective. And he’s pretty horrible at life," Garlin said on ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers." Garlin then compared the character to himself.

"I’m pretty good at life. I don’t find making films, or television or doing stand up stressful. I find life can be stressful. So I have that theme in the movie of someone who is really good at their job but in their personal life, they’re not a jerk, but they’re having trouble. I think there’s a lot of people like that. So people can associate with that," Garlin said.

He added, "I hope people dig the movie. It’s the best thing in terms of what I make. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. And I hope people dig it. I’ll never be one to tell people something’s great. I’m really proud of it. So I hope people dig it."

Garlin offered a tip for anyone who plans to watch the film, suggesting they stay through the credits for a special surprise.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Jeff Garlin in the video above.