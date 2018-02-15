Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux separating after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating after two and a half years of marriage, the pair confirmed to ABC News.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," the couple said in a joint statement to ABC News. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

Aniston turned 49 on Sunday, and celebrated without Theroux, People reported. Instead, she celebrated with a group of girlfriends, including Courteney Cox.

The pair first met on the set of the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder," while shooting in Hawaii, but they didn't start dating until 2011.

They married in a hush-hush ceremony on Aug. 5, 2015.

In the March issue of Architectural Digest, which featured a pictorial on the $21 million Los Angeles mansion Aniston and Theroux designed together, Aniston gushed about her husband, "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be."

But she added, "Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process. For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She later dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, following her split from Pitt.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.