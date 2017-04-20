Jennifer Hudson dances with legendary producer Clive Davis at documentary premiere

Apr 20, 2017, 4:50 PM ET
Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston and legendary producer Clive Davis at Radio City Music Hall Wednesday night for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of a new Clive Davis documentary, "The Soundtrack of Our Lives."

The star-studded tribute to Davis featured some of the musicians whose careers he helped launch. Hudson performed Houston's Grammy-Award winning hit, "I Want to Dance With Somebody," and managed to have some fun with Davis, who was a life-long mentor to Houston.

Hudson made a beeline for Davis when she stepped from the stage into the audience, microphone in hand. “Whitney wants you to dance,” she said. “Clive, are you ready?”

The 35-year-old Hudson then took 85-year-old Davis by the hand as the crowd chanted, “Dance!”

With a big smile on his face, Davis danced a few steps then blew Hudson a kiss.

Davis' five-decade career is the subject of the documentary, which spans from the '60s to the rise of hip-hop, to his relationships with Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Alicia Keys, Sean “Puffy” Combs and many more.