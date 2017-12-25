Jennifer Lawrence makes annual holiday visit to Louisville children's hospital

Jennifer Lawrence is keeping up her Christmas tradition of visiting the children's hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to social media accounts of Norton Children's Hospital, the Oscar winner visited with patients and staff on Sunday.

This is at least the fifth time she has visited the hospital during the holiday season.

"Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's Hospital today to visit with patients, families, and staff," according to one photo caption. "This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!"

Norton Children's Hospital, formerly Kosair Children's Hospital, is an organization that means a lot to the 27-year-old actress. In 2016, she donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

“My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital. Their strength and courage is inspiring,” Lawrence said in a statement at the time. “I challenge everyone to give whatever they can to raise an additional $2 million to help.”

Added Thomas D. Kmetz, division president of the Women’s and Children’s Services and Norton Children’s Hospital: “We are thankful for the generosity shown by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation with this gift. ... We are equally thankful that she has put her trust in the outstanding work taking place at Norton Children’s Hospital every day by challenging the community to join her in support of our heart care program.”