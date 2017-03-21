Jenny Slate has 'no regrets' about relationship with Chris Evans

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are no longer a couple, but Slate is making it clear she doesn't regret the time they spent together.

"I don't mind talking about him at all," she said in an interview with Vulture. "He's a lovely person."

She described Evans -- whom she stars with in the upcoming film "Gifted" -- in glowing terms, despite their recent split.

"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," Slate said. "He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's just really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.

Slate is most famous for her roles on "Parks and Recreation" and "Kroll Show," a short stint on "Saturday Night Live," the short film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," her independent film "Obvious Child" and "The Lego Batman Movie." But Evans' role as Marvel's Captain America has boosted him to another plane of fame and success -- something Slate said was hard for her to deal with.

"Chris is a very, very famous person," she said. "For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and say 'Hi' to people on the street. I have more freedom because I'm not Captain America. I'm mostly a cartoon."

Slate said she became anxious about the relationship because of the scrutiny -- something Evans was used to, but she was not.

"The stress that I saw him be put under, I've never seen that before, and he handled that really gracefully," she said. "He's not stressed. I was the person who was stressed."

In the early months of her and Evans' relationship, Slate was also handling a divorce from Dean Fleischer-Camp, a film editor and her husband of nearly four years.

"Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that's still something that you need to mourn," she said. "When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad."

Now, Slate says she is spending time with family and focusing even more on her career, and doesn't want her role as Evans' girlfriend to overshadow that.

"I don't want people to ask me more about my love life because of him than they ask me about my work," she said.

Slate has several projects in the works and said she has a little more freedom now to be picky with her roles. She'll turn down things that poke unnecessary fun at women's bodies or cast her as the stereotypical "quirky best friend." Dating will be on her radar at some point, but that's another area in which she said she's willing to hold out for what's right.

"Whoever is the next person is going to have to respect that I had a husband who I loved and this boyfriend who I loved so much, and I don't want to have to act like they weren't important," she said.

She remains friends with Fleischer-Camp, telling Vulture that "we had just grown apart, and we love each other." As for Evans, whom she is about to embark on a press tour with for "Gifted," things aren't quite as comfortable yet, but they're getting there.

"We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot," Slate said. "I think it's probably best. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever."