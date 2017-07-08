Jeremy Renner is on the mend after a stunt gone wrong on the set of an upcoming comedy that left the actor with broken bones.

The Oscar nominee and “Avengers” star spoke about his injuries -- which included a fractured left wrist and his right elbow -- Friday at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic.

Fall down seven times...stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

"I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in it," he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "It won't really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning -- I cannot tie my shoes."

Renner was referring to his upcoming film, "Tag," which centers on a group of former classmates who link up and plan a game of cross-country tag. It also stars Ed Helms, Isla Fisher and Tracy Morgan. The comedy is set to premiere June 29, 2018.

No, this was NOT a proposal ??#fixedup #ouch A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Renner, 46, was at the festival promoting another film, "Wind River," in which he plays a federal wildlife officer trying to solve a murder on a Native American reservation in Wyoming.

The actor, who is about to begin filming "Avengers: Infinity War," said his injuries won't affect him too much on that set.

"It won't stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster," he said. "I shall heal up before 'Avengers' starts up again."

ABC News reached out to a rep for Renner, but has not heard back.