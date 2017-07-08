Jeremy Renner is on the mend after a stunt gone wrong on the set of an upcoming comedy that left the actor with broken bones.
The Oscar nominee and “Avengers” star spoke about his injuries -- which included a fractured left wrist and his right elbow -- Friday at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic.
"I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in it," he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "It won't really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning -- I cannot tie my shoes."
Renner was referring to his upcoming film, "Tag," which centers on a group of former classmates who link up and plan a game of cross-country tag. It also stars Ed Helms, Isla Fisher and Tracy Morgan. The comedy is set to premiere June 29, 2018.
Renner, 46, was at the festival promoting another film, "Wind River," in which he plays a federal wildlife officer trying to solve a murder on a Native American reservation in Wyoming.
The actor, who is about to begin filming "Avengers: Infinity War," said his injuries won't affect him too much on that set.
"It won't stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster," he said. "I shall heal up before 'Avengers' starts up again."
ABC News reached out to a rep for Renner, but has not heard back.