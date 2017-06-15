Jim Gaffigan opens up about wife's health scare: 'I'm married to Wonder Woman.'

Jim Gaffigan is speaking out on his wife's life-threatening tumor.

The stand-up comedian stopped by ABC's "Good Morning America" today and discussed Jeannie Gaffigan’s emergency surgery, the couple's five children and his latest project.

"[I]t entered my mind that I would have to retire and be a very mediocre dad," Gaffigan said of his wife's health scare. "It's a scary thought but, luckily, I'm married to Wonder Woman."

Jim Gaffigan, who has released his fifth comedy album, "Cinco," said he makes work events a family affair.

"We travel, we tour during the summer and I'll bring them along," Jim Gaffigan, 50, said of their children. "Last summer, it was in a tour bus and it's chaos but they love it. They think it's camping. My wife thinks it's hell."

Jeannie Gaffigan directs the Netflix special, "Jim Gaffigan: Cinco" and appears in it as well.

WATCH: The HILARIOUS @JimGaffigan was on this morning and boy oh boy did he make us laugh! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/WC609rAXUj — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2017

"The amazing thing is, we write everything together, we're parents of five kids and we've never had an argument," Jim Gaffigan said.

As for Father's Day celebrations, Jim Gaffigan revealed, jokingly, what he'd like for a gift.

"Hopefully, they'll leave me alone," he said. "That's what I would like. I would love a nap and some food and to imagine my life without children. There's a lot of kids and, frankly, there's too many of them."