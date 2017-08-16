Following the events of this past weekend in Charlottesville and President Donald Trump's most recent comments from Tuesday, late night hosts took a considerably more serious tone than usual last night.

While Trump called the man who drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, a "disgrace to himself, his family and this country," he also took a more neutral stance on the riot itself, blaming both sides for the violence and adding that there were “very fine people” in both groups of demonstrators.

Jimmy Kimmel spent well over 12 minutes talking about the president's comments at the top of his show Tuesday night, saying, "We had so much fun stuff planned for you tonight ... I even thought, 'Maybe we won't talk about Donald Trump much tonight.' And then he opened his mouth and all manner of stupid came out."

"I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister were running this country at this point," he said about the "Game of Thrones" villain.

Kimmel said the press conference in New York from Trump "ended with our president making an angry and passionate defense of white supremacists."

The comic continued by calling Trump "unhinged." He then broke down Tuesday's presser with clips of Trump talking about the so-called "alt-right" and the groups involved in the riots.

"I think we might need an alt-president right now," Kimmel said. "Here's the thing, if you're with a group of people and they are chanting things like, 'Jews will not replace us,' and you don't immediately leave that group, you are not a very fine person."

He closed by saying, "[The president] is a total disaster ... now he does need to go."

But Kimmel wasn't the only one who lashed out at Trump.

Stephen Colbert made snarky comments about Trump in his monologue, telling the audience, "The only thing I'm doubting now is whether you are still gonna be president by Friday. Because what the hell are you talking about! ... Lord, help our country."

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Seth Meyers also addressed the press conference with a segment he called "Breaking Crazy."

"You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad? He apparently has all of them," he said. "Normally when someone is talking that level of crazy, Batman crashes through the ceiling and punches him. Trump is like a bad waitress at a crappy diner, who's trying to get fired so she can go to a concert."