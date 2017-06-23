J.K. Rowling reveals there are actually 2 Harry Potters

J.K. Rowling just released a new detail that could shake up the entire "Harry Potter" universe.

In a post on her Pottermore website titled "The Potter Family," the bestselling author revealed that there are actually two people known as Harry Potter in the wizarding world.

The Harry Potter we know is in fact named after his great-grandfather.

Before you go scratching your head, let Rowling, 51, break it down.

On her website, she wrote that Henry Potter, known to his friends as Harry, "was a direct descendant of Hardwin and Iolanthe, and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921."

According to Rowling, the elder Harry "publicly condemned then-Minister for Magic, Archer Evermonde, who had forbidden the magical community to help Muggles waging the First World War. His outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family’s exclusion from the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight.'"

In Rowling's wizarding world, the "Sacred Twenty-Eight" are families who were considered pure-blooded wizards in the 1930s. "Muggles" are ordinary, non-magical people.

The elder Harry Potter is the father to Fleamont Potter, whose son, James Potter, is the famous wizard's dad.

James Potter later went on to marry Lily Evans, a muggle. The couple's son is the second Harry Potter, the bespectacled wizard Rowling's fans have grown to know and love.