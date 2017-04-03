John Cena has officially changed his mind.

After saying he'd never marry again, the wrestler proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella.

Cena was previously married for three years to Elizabeth Huberdeau, splitting in 2012.

Viewers of "Total Divas" -- the E! reality show that follows WWE stars, including Bella and Cena -- may remember how Cena, 39, would often discuss how he refused to marry again.

In fact, in the show's initial season back in 2013, Cena told Bella flat out: "I won't get married again and I won't have kids."

??? A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Still, Cena picked the perfect time to ask Bella, 33, whose birth name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. It happened Sunday after he defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this," the wrestler said, already down on one knee. "Will you marry me?"

Bella immediately shook her head yes and hugged her now-fiancé.

The "Total Divas" star took to Instagram Monday to gush about her engagement.

"I never thought I would use this emoji," she wrote in a caption. "A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I'll never, ever forget this moment!"