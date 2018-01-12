John Fogerty takes aim at 'Proud Mary' for using his song title

Musician John Fogerty is not happy about "Proud Mary," the new movie out today about a hit-woman with a heart named Mary, starring Taraji P. Henson of "Empire."

Not only does the movie borrow its title from Fogerty's 1968 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, but a variation on the song's lyrics was used in promotional material for the film.

On Thursday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Twitter to complain in a lengthy statement.

Statement from John Fogerty on the movie "Proud Mary" pic.twitter.com/6bnwkoQtZY — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) January 11, 2018

"It irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music and the good will it has earned with the public for their own financial gain," Fogerty wrote.

He went on, "This movie has nothing to do with me, or my song. They simply picked the title and wrote a completely fictitious story around it ... No one ever asked me about using my song this way, or even about the meaning of 'Proud Mary.' The movie poster has my lyrics changed to read...'killing for the Man every night and day.'"

Sony Pictures

The song, about a "mythical riverboat," was "obviously a metaphor about leaving painful, stressful things behind for a more tranquil and meaningful life. Far from a story about killing people for money," Fogerty wrote.

A request for comment from Sony Pictures was not immediately returned to ABC News.