John Legend has a lot to look forward to this Christmas.

"This is the first time we're just gonna be home!" he told ABC News. "And we're gonna have our Christmas tree at our own house."

"We're in a new house that we just moved into this year as well," Legend continued, "so it'll feel like a brand new experience, a brand new tradition with our new daughter."

Legend, 37, and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter Luna in April.

The award-winning musician is looking forward to celebrating the holiday with Luna by dressing her up for yet another Instagram-worthy photo shoot.

"Chrissy, if you've seen her Halloween posts, [she loves that]. But yes, we're gonna hopefully have a good time, and she won't know what's happening yet, so we'll take full advantage of it," he said with a laugh.

And if you're wondering what holiday classics the Legend-Teigen family might dance to under their Christmas tree, the Oscar winner gave a few hints.

"I love the classics like 'Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,' [by] Nat King Cole," Legend said, referencing Cole's 1950 hit, "The Christmas Song."

He continued, "I love Stevie Wonder -- 'That's What Christmas Means to Me.' I love 'This Christmas' by Donny Hathaway. I love Jackson Five 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.' Ah, there's so many. Those are some of my favorites."