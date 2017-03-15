Chrissy Teigen revealed her struggle with postpartum depression earlier this month, but luckily she has a supportive husband by her side. John Legend talked to E! News about his thoughts on the essay Teigen penned.

"I'm so proud of her," he said. "She showed me the drafts when she was writing it and I knew it would mean a lot to a lot of women for them to see that."

In the essay, which Teigen wrote for Glamour, the supermodel and cookbook author talks about the pain she endured following the birth of the couple's first child, Luna Simone Stephens.

"I didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need. But postpartum does not discriminate," Teigen, 31, wrote. "I'm speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone."

Legend, who married Teigen in 2013, said it was good that his wife was addressing her struggle.

"By acknowledging the pain she's going through, in doing that she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through after they have a child," Legend, 38, said. "A lot of people don't want to talk about it. A lot of people feel alone when they're going through it and for her to let people know that they're not alone, I think was really powerful."

Legend also offered advice to husbands who are wondering how to best support their wives who go through the same postpartum struggles.

"You have to be present. You have to be compassionate," he said. "You have to understand what the reasons for them feeling what they're feeling are. I think once you know the reasons, I think you can be more helpful in identifying what they're going through."