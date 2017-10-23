Have mercy! John Stamos is engaged to his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh.

The former "Full House" star, 54, posted the big news on Instagram yesterday, adding, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after?? A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The photo attached to the message showed a man and a woman sharing an embrace in front of a castle.

Stamos popped the question at Disneyland and used a sweet video of romantic moments from classic animated films during his proposal, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

He ended the proposal with Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid" saying, "Just ask the girl."

McHugh, 31, is an actress known for her roles in "The Vampire Diaries," "Rescue Me" and more. She just starred in a short film directed by her now-fiance called "Ingenue-ish."

The duo are certainly into theme parks, as McHugh has posted some nice photos of the two at Disney before.

"I’ll always be the #Mickey to his.....whatever he feels like wearing," she wrote earlier this month.

And there's this photo taken on Splash Mountain.

"There is no better way to celebrate both #Disneyland and #SplashMountain's birthdays than by riding Splash Mountain with the man who came up with the idea for the ride, the Legend #TonyBaxter !! I swear that's him behind the really enthusiastic man," she said of Stamos screaming during the ride.

There is no better way to celebrate both #Disneyland and #SplashMountain 's birthdays than by riding Splash Mountain with the man who came up with the idea for the ride, the Legend #TonyBaxter !! I swear that's him behind the really enthusiastic man. ??? A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

This will be the actor's second wedding after he was marriage to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.