Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme, who is best known for iconic films including "Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," has died from complications from esophageal cancer, ABC News confirms. He was 73.

After producing commercials and other small projects early in his career, the New York native burst onto the directing scene in the mid-1970s with a variety of films and projects, including an episode of the famed show "Columbo" and movies like "Handle with Care" and "Melvin and Howard."

After almost two decades in the industry, Demme hit his stride with films like "Silence of the Lambs" in 1991, for which he won best director, and then "Philadelphia," starring that year's best actor Tom Hanks, in 1993.

At the time, "Philadelphia" was one of the first big-budget films to cover the AIDS epidemic in America, with Hanks starring as a gay lawyer suing his old firm for wrongful termination.

Demme wasn't afraid to stray outside the silver screen, though, working on video anthologies for The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen and others in the 2000s. Other notable films under his belt include "Rachel Getting Married," "Ricki and the Flash," and a Justin Timberlake documentary just last year.

He also continued to produce movies like 1996's "That Thing You Do!" and 2014's "Song One," featuring Anne Hathaway, during his career.

Demme is survived by his wife, Joanne Howard, and their three children, Brooklyn, Josephine and Ramona.