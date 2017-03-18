Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child.

The couple, whose family life was depicted on the TLC reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," announced the news on their family's website.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," the announcement began. "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," the statement continued. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

The news comes after the Duggars revealed in May 2016 that they were in marriage counseling in an effort to rebuild their marriage.

Two months earlier, in March in 2016, Josh, 29, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, completed a residential treatment program that he had entered after admitting that he was addicted to pornography and had been unfaithful to his wife.

The Duggars, who wed in 2008, have four children, including Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 1.

In 2015, Josh apologized for what he described as "inexcusable" actions after police reports from years before alleged that he had inappropriately touched underage girls -- including his sisters -- when he was 14 years old.

TLC canceled "19 Kids and Counting" in July after the scandal broke.

Anna, 28, explained why she was standing by her husband on TLC's "Jill & Jessa: Counting On" in December 2015. Calling Josh her "first love," Anna said her faith kept them from falling apart.

"I knew if I went off of what I was feeling, I would turn a mess into a disaster," she said. "I knew we needed help, and I was just praying God would give the wisdom and the help that we needed to take the next step."