If there's one song you'd think would already be in the National Recording Registry, it's Judy Garland's classic take on "Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz."

That song is one of 25 recordings the Library of Congress has added to its registry because of their "cultural, artistic and historical importance to American society and the nation’s audio heritage."

This year's list of recordings is as varied as ever, spanning more than a century; the oldest addition is an 1888 wax cylinder recording by a friend of inventor Thomas Edison; the latest, a 1997 album of operatic arias by soprano Renée Fleming.

The seminal 1988 rap album "Straight Outta Compton" by N.W.A is on the list, as is David Bowie's 1972 album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars." The first "Greatest Hits" album by The Eagles, the second-best-selling album of all time, and "Remain in Light" by the Talking Heads were also included.

Other individual songs added to the registry include Don Mclean's "American Pie," Sister Sledge's "We Are Family," "In the Midnight Hour" by Wilson Pickett and Barbra Streisand's "People."

Country crooner Marty Robbins' 1959 classic "Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs" made the list -- the album's Grammy-winning outlaw ballad "Felina" was famously featured in the final episode of "Breaking Bad" -- as did the original cast recording of the 1975 Broadway musical "The Wiz," and comic Richard Pryor's 1978 recording "Wanted: Live in Concert."

Here's the complete roster of this year's National Recording Registry additions.